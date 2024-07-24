‘Americans are depending on this moment': Democratic delegates rally behind Harris

While it is not official yet, many California Democratic delegates say it is a done deal that Vice President Kamala Harris will be the party's nominee for president.

It is now a race to Aug. 7 to confirm her spot before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

"Having Harris, who is a young, passionate, extremely qualified person to fill the void that President Joe Biden is leaving I think we're all very excited about it," delegate Honey Mahogany said.

Mahogany, a San Francisco activist, is one of many delegates rallying behind Harris just days after Biden bowed out of the 2024 presidential race.

While Harris has the necessary endorsements, delegates can still change their mind and vote for a different candidate -- though no one has come forward to challenge her at this point.

"I think we all see what's at stake here," Mahogany said. "And I think it's going to propel us to a win."

Hundreds joined a California Democratic party meeting Monday night where delegates voted to overwhelmingly support Harris, including Shay Franco-Clausen.

All delegates are expected to vote virtually by Aug. 7 ahead of the Democratic National Convention to determine if the nomination will be confirmed.

Still, some are hesitant without knowing who she will select as her running mate.

In a statement from her campaign on Monday, Harris said she was proud to have secured the broad support needed, adding "as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state's delegation helped put our campaign over the top."

"I believe that she has the potential right now, and this is very important because I think this was lacking present a vision," delegate Rocky Fernandez said.

Fernandez, who will mark his fourth year as a delegate, explains the window is closing for anyone who wants to challenge the vice president.

"You have to get 300 delegates to sign up," Fernandez said. "But clearly nobody's stepping up to do that. It's a short turnaround before our vote next week."

As the race now heads to the DNC, delegates are hoping the focus will be on unity.

"We can agree that right now is not the time to be separate, is not to be divided, but it is to be united because a lot of Americans are depending on this moment," Franco-Clausen said.

