Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit San Francisco

Vice President Kamala Harris is gearing up for a trip to the Bay Area.
The vice president will be In San Francisco Friday.
On the agenda will be a roundtable with small business owners on the administration's investments to support them. Harris will also deliver remarks at a political fundraiser.
On Monday, Harris will head to Denver to participate meetings on climate change.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.