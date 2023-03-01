Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vice President Kamala Harris is gearing up for a trip to the Bay Area.

The vice president will be In San Francisco Friday.

On the agenda will be a roundtable with small business owners on the administration's investments to support them. Harris will also deliver remarks at a political fundraiser.

On Monday, Harris will head to Denver to participate meetings on climate change.

This article tagged under:

Kamala HarrisSan Francisco
