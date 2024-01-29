Protesters demand ceasefire in Gaza during VP Harris' Bay Area visit

Protesters briefly squared off with police on Monday outside Vice President Kamala Harris' San Jose stop.

The primary message from a large crowd was a demand that the Biden administration to more to force a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Harris on Monday arrived in San Jose to continue her nationwide Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday arrived in San Jose to continue her nationwide Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour. Marianne Favro reports.