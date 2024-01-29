San Jose

Protesters demand ceasefire in Gaza during VP Harris' Bay Area visit

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Protesters briefly squared off with police on Monday outside Vice President Kamala Harris' San Jose stop.

The primary message from a large crowd was a demand that the Biden administration to more to force a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Harris on Monday arrived in San Jose to continue her nationwide Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour.

