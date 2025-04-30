Kamala Harris to speak at San Francisco event

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first major speech since last year's election loss on Wednesday at a San Francisco hotel.

Emerge, a program that recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for office nationwide, announced on Monday that Harris will be the keynote speaker for Emerge's 20th anniversary gala.

"Vice President Harris is the original Emerge woman," said A'shanti Gholar, president and CEO of Emerge, in a press release. "She continues to be a champion for Emerge and an advocate for elevating women in elected office."

Emerge began after Harris ran for district attorney in San Francisco in 2002, seeing the need for a program to train women on how to run for office and win. Since then, Emerge has over 6,500 alums who went through the program and over 1,200 alums currently in office at all levels of government, the organization said.

"She is an honorary co-founder of our organization," Gholar said. "We look forward to honoring our legacy together as we keep up the fight for a better future."

Since Harris' loss to President Donald Trump last November, Harris has kept a relatively low public profile. Her speech comes as Trump reached his first 100 days in office on Tuesday.

The gala will take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m., at San Francisco's historic Palace Hotel. In addition to Harris' keynote address, other speakers include New Mexico State Sen. Cindy Nava, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, and Deja Foxx, a content creator who led influencer strategy for Harris' presidential campaign.

General admission tickets, which went for $250, are all sold out. Tickets for young professionals and Emerge alums are also sold out.

However, the event will be available virtually for $25. Tickets to watch the livestream can be purchased at secure.everyaction.com.