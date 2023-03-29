NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Visits Oakland High School Players

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar visited the Bay Area Wednesday to congratulate Oakland high school basketball player for winning a state title.

Oakland High's basketball team won its first-ever title and Oakland Tech's ladies squad claimed its third straight championship.

"He's like a legend to all of us," Oakland Tech guard Erin Sellers said of Abdul-Jabbar.

The six-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers great gifted coaches from both teams an autograph of his iconic No. 33 jersey.

"I'm a throwback Lakers fan," said Orlando Watkins, Oakland High's head coach. "I've watched him for years play and to finally meet him and get a jersey signed by him is huge."

The Oakland High School boys basketball team and Oakland Tech High School girls basketball team captured CIF state championships Friday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

There was little talk of basketball during the visit. Instead the Hall-of-Fame basketball player who made the skyhook famous stressed the importance of hitting the books rather than hitting buckets.

"My hope is that they get an understanding that education is key to success," Abdul-Jabbar said. "And that science engineering, technology and math are good fields to focus on."

Retired since 1989, the 19-time NBA all-star is now a best-selling author. He donated more than 500 copies of his book "On the Shoulders of Giants" and signed a copy for each player.

"The work on the court is obviously iconic, but it's really the work off the court that's inspiring to us," said Mari Somvichian, a senior guard for Oakland Tech.

Abdul-Jabbar has long been a voice for change. The NBA gives out an annual social justice award in his honor. The players know what it means to have someone like Abdul-Jabbar show up to celebrate their accomplishments.

"For him to come down and recognize everything we've done in our city - it's a blessing," Sellers said.

Oakland High senior guard Money Williams called the experience "a dream come true."

"It feels good to be celebrated and recognized in our city," Somvichian added.

The Golden State Warriors honored the players at Tuesday night's game. The celebration continues on April 16 when the City of Oakland will throw a championship parade for both teams.