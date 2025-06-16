Stanford University

Decorated Olympian Katie Ledecky addresses Stanford University graduates

Ledecky, the most decorated U.S. female Olympian of all time, encouraged new graduates to 'go fast when you need to'

Thousands of graduating students walked across Stanford Stadium Sunday during Stanford University's commencement ceremony.

The class of 2025 was addressed by Katie Ledecky, the most decorated U.S. female Olympian of all time. Ledecky, who graduated in 2020, set a number of records while a student at Stanford herself.

She told the class of 2025 that while plans and strategies are great to have, it's also OK to throw the plan out the window.

"You will probably have people tell you to pace yourself, try not to rush, you're still young, and that might be the right advice," Ledecky said. "But I also want you to consider that being young and being unknown could be an advantage. Go fast when you need to go fast."

Ledecky shared that the secret to her success is setting goals that aren't always about winning. She encouraged the new graduates to do the same.

During the ceremony, a group of pro-Palestine students walked out of the stadium in protest of the United States' role in the war in Gaza and the university's response to student demands.

Several hundred students were part of the protest, some holding up banners or Palestinian flags as they filed out. Hundreds of students also did the same action during last year's commencement.

