katie meyer

Katie Meyer's Parents File Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Stanford University

By NBC Bay Area staff

Katie Meyer #19 of Stanford
Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The parents of late Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the University.

Meyer died by suicide on campus in late February.

Meyer’s parents claimed their daughter, a 21-year-old goalie on the soccer team, was distressed about facing disciplinary action over an incident from Aug. 2021.

The lawsuit said Meyer spilled coffee on a Stanford football player, who had allegedly sexually assaulted her soccer teammate.

It also claimed that Meyer was alone, and without any support or resources, when Stanford issued her a formal written notice about possibly facing consequences. Meyer died that same night.

A statement from the university read in part, "we strongly disagree with any assertion that the university is responsible for her death. We are aware of some of the allegations made in the filing, which are false and misleading."

