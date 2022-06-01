Kearny Street Workshop 50th Anniversary Gala

Kearny Street Workshop (KSW), founded in 1972, is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a gala on June 11th at the San Francisco Mint (88 5th St, San Francisco, CA 94103), along with three other special events moving into 2023. The gala’s theme of “renewal” promotes generational healing and rejuvenation and how KSW’s historical roots of activism and cries for self determination continue to inspire the collective imagination for an abundant future — a vision made even stronger in the face of ongoing anti-Asian hate.

Community Opportunities for Celebration, Creativity, and Joy

The gala will feature a plethora of fun and informative activities ranging from small plates by renowned APA chefs in the Bay Area curated by Project by Project, to a one-night only intergenerational performance, DJ, live jazz music, and more. The show will feature community-based artists and performances from the KSW’s past and present. Attendees can also enjoy live painting, a silent art auction with live component culminating at the gala, and the “Living Archive” room shaped by KSW’s “We Won’t Move” Podcast - with hosts Michelle Lin, Kazumi Chin, and Dara Del Rosario. Attendees are invited to share their personal stories about KSW and APIA arts community.

What: KSW 50th Anniversary Gala

When: Saturday July 11, 2022, 5PM-9PM

Where: The San Francisco Mint

For more information and for tickets visit www.kearnystreet.org.