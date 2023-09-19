Kensington

Gas main break forces shelter-in-place order in Kensington

Police issued an alert shortly after 9:15 a.m. about the gas main break in the area of Cambridge and Yale avenues.

By Bay City News

Residents are being ordered to shelter in place in parts of Kensington near El Cerrito on Tuesday morning because of a gas main break.

Kensington police issued an alert shortly after 9:15 a.m. about the gas main break in the area of Cambridge and Yale avenues.

People living in the area are ordered to shelter in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area until the main is repaired.

For more information, visit cwsalerts.com.

