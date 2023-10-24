San Francisco

4-year-old girl found safe after being kidnapped by relative in San Francisco

"The 4-year-old was found in good health," a spokesperson for the police department said late Tuesday night

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 4-year-old girl was found safe Tuesday night after police say she was kidnapped by a relative in San Francisco.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Mission Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. regarding a report of a possible kidnapping.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the father of the 4-year-old girl. The investigation determined that she was allegedly taken from her home by a relative, without the father's knowledge or consent.

The child and alleged kidnapper were last seen in the area of the 600 block of Eddy Street, police said. They were also accompanied by an 8-year-old boy during the alleged kidnapping.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"The 4-year-old was found in good health," a spokesperson for the police department said late Tuesday night.

Technology Oct 24

California DMV orders Cruise's driverless cars off the road

San Francisco Oct 19

APEC 2023 in San Francisco: What to know, events schedule, street closures

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us