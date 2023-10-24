4-year-old girl found safe after being kidnapped by relative in San Francisco

A 4-year-old girl was found safe Tuesday night after police say she was kidnapped by a relative in San Francisco.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Mission Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. regarding a report of a possible kidnapping.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the father of the 4-year-old girl. The investigation determined that she was allegedly taken from her home by a relative, without the father's knowledge or consent.

The child and alleged kidnapper were last seen in the area of the 600 block of Eddy Street, police said. They were also accompanied by an 8-year-old boy during the alleged kidnapping.

"The 4-year-old was found in good health," a spokesperson for the police department said late Tuesday night.