Kids' Vaccinations Ramp Up, But Mask Mandates at Schools Likely to Remain

Even as COVID-19 vaccinations for school-aged kids ramp up and full protection is about a month away, mask mandates in the classrooms likely will remain in place.

Bay Area mask mandates for indoor venues are tied to vaccination rates, and that now includes children ages 5 to 11. But during a virtual town hall Monday, Santa Clara County public health officials said there's no state metric for lifting the mandate in school settings.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara County and other Bay Area counties have opened vaccination clinics at dozens of campuses to make it easier and faster for the eligible students to get shots.