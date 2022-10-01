King Estates Campus Students Return to Pick Up Belongings After Shooting

Students at Oakland’s King Estates Complex were invited back on campus Saturday, to get belongings abandoned during Wednesday’s shooting.

Administrators and teachers were on hand to help welcome students, and usher them to classrooms to retrieve backpacks, computers, books and other items.

There was also a therapy horse on hand to help ease stress.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Wednesday, six people were shot and wounded on campus, one is still said to be on life support as of Saturday night.

Police said they are looking for at least two gunman in the attack.

While the school’s superintendent said many students tell him they want to return to class on Monday, some who spoke with NBC Bay Area said they are still not sure they're ready.

“They want to be here. Yes, there was a tragedy on campus, but that doesn’t take away from the last decade of love on this campus,” said Dr. Seth Feldman, BayTech Charter School superintendent.

“I don’t know. I think they are going to take safety and stuff way more serious. so, I’m glad about that but overall, I’m just not sure,” said student Amari McDaniel.

There are plans to invite the children back to campus for games on Monday, as part of the process to ease them back into a routine.