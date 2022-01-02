King Tides

King Tides Expected to Cause Minor Flooding in Low-Lying Areas

The King Tides will be followed later in the afternoons by the lowest low tides of the season, which could mean trouble for boaters in shallow waterways

By Bay City News

Tide-poolers and beachgoers should keep an eye out for King Tides, the highest tides of the year, which are expected to cause minor flooding in some low-lying areas through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

King Tides occur when tidal forces maximize as the moon, earth, and sun come into alignment, with the moon nearest to earth and the earth nearest to the sun.

Historically, the tides have brought flooding to low-lying areas around San Francisco Bay and some sites along the Pacific coast, such as near Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing.

The King Tides will be followed later in the afternoons by the lowest low tides of the season, which could mean trouble for boaters in shallow waterways, forecasters said.

The King Tides are forecast to peak on Sunday and a coastal flood advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.

Local tidal data forecasts are available for several coastal and San Francisco Bay locations at www.tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov.

King Tides
