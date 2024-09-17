Jerry Rice, San Jose Sharks replace memorabilia stolen from Campbell restaurant

NFL Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice and the San Jose Sharks are showing support to a Bay Area business recently targeted by thieves.

Kirk's Steakburgers in Campbell is the latest business frustrated after more and more incidents are reported of crooks breaking into stores and restaurants in the South Bay.

Surveillance video at Kirk's Steakburgers shows two people in July prying the safe off the ground. The people also appear to use a sledgehammer in the break-in.

A second camera shows the crooks picking up the safe near the front door and carrying it away.

And to add insult to injury, the thieves at Kirk's Steakburgers also took valuable memorabilia off the walls.

To the owner's surprise, Rice heard about the brazen burglary and donated memorabilia of his own to the restaurant since some of the 49ers legend's memorabilia was among the things thieves took.

The owner, who did not want to be identified, appreciates the support. The San Jose Sharks are also donating a signed team jersey to the restaurant.

The owner of Kirk's Steakburgers said he compared notes with other businesses about identical crimes, and said they believe its the same guys.

Police have not confirmed that theory.

But one things is clear, the crime he faced is becoming all too common.

Last week, NBC Bay Area reported another burglary where two men wearing hoodies targeted another safe at a Willow Glen bar.

Law enforcement analyst Michael Leininger said safe stealing is a trend and he blames Prop 47, the measure that decriminalized several low level crimes.

"They also know that because its not a residential dwelling, even though its at night its not occupied, it starts to align itself with Prop 47," Leininger said. "And there really aren't significant consequences so its very low risk for them."

Meanwhile, the owner of Kirk's Steakburgers is still concerned because the crooks have not been caught. He adds the insurance company dropped him after filing a claim.