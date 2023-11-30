2 KNBR sports radio hosts let go, nightly show canceled, report says

Bay Area sports radio station KNBR reportedly has let go two hosts and canceled its nightly call-in show.

SFGate reported Wednesday that the station's 6-10 p.m. show was done after a 51-year run and that hosts F.P. Santangelo and Paul McCaffrey had been let go.

McCaffrey worked alongside Brian Murphy on the station's "Murph and Mac" morning show.

Santangelo was most recently the main voice on the station's nighttime program.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I want to thank everyone @KNBR for the amazing opportunity to be a part of their station for a second time around!" Santangelo wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I was informed today that due to budget cuts there will no longer be a 6-10pm show. That said I’m super grateful for the time spent bonding with all the amazing Bay Area Sports Fans. I’ll miss talking with you on a nightly basis the most. Hopefully now though, it will be in person after Giants game. Thank you for all your love and support. You guys are the best!"