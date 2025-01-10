Kohl's to close 27 underperforming stores, including 5 in the Bay Area

Department store retailer Kohl's says it will close 27 underperforming stores, including five locations in the Bay Area, and a fulfillment center by April.

The five Bay Area stores on the closure list are:

Fremont – 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View – 350 Showers Dr.

Napa – 1116 First St.

Pleasanton – 4525 Rosewood Dr.

San Rafael – 5010 Northgate Dr.

The fulfillment center slated for closure is in San Bernardino in Southern California.

The Wisconsin-based retailer said they "believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base" but that "these specific locations were underperforming stores."

Kohl's said all employees have been notified of the changes and are being offered "a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl's."

"We always take these decisions very seriously," said Kohl’s Chief Executive Officer Tom Kingsbury. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

In addition to the Bay Area locations, Kohl's plans to close five other stores in California; one store in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah; and two stores in Illinois, Ohio, and Virginia. See the list of locations here.