50 Koi Fish Stolen From San Jose's Japanese Friendship Garden

About 50 koi fish are missing from San Jose's Japanese Friendship Garden, the city's department of parks, recreation and neighborhood services said Wednesday.
Department officials in an Instagram post said they have reported the stolen fish to police.
"The city is heartbroken at the disappearance of these beautiful creatures," the department said in the Instagram post.
Anyone with information on the missing fish should contact San Jose police at 408-277-8900.
