Kristi Yamaguchi Barbie Event at the Ice Rink

Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi will be celebrated at a special event on December 7th, from 9AM to 10:30AM at the Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink located in City Center Bishop Ranch.

Mattel has created a Kristi Yamaguchi Barbie doll, modeled after the figure skating legend, and this event offers a unique chance to meet her in person.

Guests will enjoy a special skating session and receive an autographed Kristi Yamaguchi Barbie doll during the event.

Where: Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink | 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd Suite 2650, San Ramon, CA 94583

When: Saturday, December 7th from 9:00AM-10:30AM

For more information, please click LINK.