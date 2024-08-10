Silicon Valley tech to help Los Angeles prepare venues for 2028 Olympics

After more than two weeks of jaw-dropping games, Olympic planners are now starting to look ahead to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics.

In the Bay Area, a Silicon Valley tech company is laying down designs for the next summer games with a billion dollar budget.

San Francisco-based Autodesk has been tasked with using its software and artificial intelligence to create or revamp venues in Los Angeles for Olympics. The city's plan involves 40 structures as Olympic venues. The buildings are not new, but have been retrofitted and previously used.

"It will help with augmenting creative problem solving by architects, construction workers, engineers, designers that are trying to bring the LA 2028 games to life," said Dara Treseder of Autodesk.

One example the company can point to is "Project Phoenix," a 3D-designed housing complex in West Oakland.

"When you think about how we can take that real world example and start to apply that in the building of the LA 28 games at scale, the possibilities are endless," Treseder said.

The Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 are still in the planning phase, but over the next four years AI machines will help the games take shape.

The LA28 team is already working on their own sustainability plans after Paris hosted the most climate-conscious Summer Olympics yet. National climate reporter Chase Cain talks with LA28's head of sustainability about their climate goals for 2028.