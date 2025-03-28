LA City Council approves update to 2028 Olympic Games venue plan

The Los Angeles City Council Friday approved changes to the original proposed venue plan for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games, a move officials said will increase revenue and lower potential risk.

The city ok'd the current venue plan in 2017, but venue plan revisions were announced during the summer. Any amendments require consent by the city. The City Council directed staff Friday to move forward on these recommendations.

Among the changes proposed in the summer and approved Friday: Basketball would move to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, gymnastics to Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, and swimming to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The council action also added two new sports to the LA28 games. Flag football will make its Olympic debut in 2028 and lacrosse will return to the lineup of medal sports for the first time in more than a century.

Members of the Ad Hoc Committee met earlier this week on Wednesday to approve the changes. It also asked LA28, the private company overseeing the games, to conduct an independent study by June 30 to examine the economic impact of the proposed changes.

“The Arena in downtown Los Angeles offers more seats with more hospitality facilities for more spectators to watch one of the more marquee sports of the Games,'' according to a joint report from the City Administrative Office and Chief Legislative Analyst.

City leaders say the updated plan will yield $162 million in combined additional revenue and savings.

According to Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, the city is on the hook for $270 million if LA28 and the city suffers a loss due to the games. Some of the debt would be paid by the state, but ultimately in the hands of L.A.

“We absolutely cannot afford that under any circumstance,'' Harris-Dawson said Wednesday. “So we have to make sure this is done and done right, and done in a way like 1984, where the city of L.A. is left with assets as a result of the Summer Games, as opposed to debt.”

If approved, the International Olympic Committee executive board is scheduled to confirm the final plan April 9.