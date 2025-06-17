Another break-in at a popular San Francisco bakery has left owners up in arms.

La Marais Bakery in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood was broken into Friday night, and the burglars likely melted glass to gain entry, owner Patrick Ascaso said.

"I don't know how they did, but the glass was basically melted," Ascaso said. "Then they broke through the glass and took the tablets and left."

Ascaso said replacing the tempered glass window at the bakery will cost hundreds of dollars and will take a while to fix.

The owner said he has security camera video inside the restaurant, but added it was too dark to see anyone when they got inside. The owner said the reasons why the latest bandits did not make off with more than tablet computers is because during the last break-in several months ago, the safe was stolen from the basement.

Police and Mayor Daniel Lurie have noted over the last several months a drop in crime in the city, but that sentiment tends to be a hard sell for any victims.

David Burke, a police liaison for Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, said part of the reason crime is down is because business and home owners have installed more outdoor security cameras and lighting, giving the police more to work with when a crime happens.

"The people that do this are organized," Burke said. "What they do for a living is they burgle. And we love to arrest burglars. Sometimes just the images of a backpack, certain kind of shoe, a certain type of jacket, we're able to say we know this is a known burglar to us."