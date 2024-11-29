La Quinta Resort embraces the ‘Wonderful' season with films, fun

What to Know La Quinta Resort & Club is located in La Quinta

The historical property will celebrate its centennial in 2026

Filmmaker Frank Capra was a regular guest at the resort; his beloved holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life" screens each holiday season in tribute

Other seasonal activities and offerings festoon the spacious resort, including a Dec. 1 tree lighting; look also for cooking demonstrations and chestnut roasting on select dates

A VERY BAILEY CHRISTMAS: A true fact about every film we love? It was created somewhere or, yes, a series of somewheres. The screenwriter dreamt about it while lingering in a particular location, or locations, and once you learn about a scribe's cinematic ties to a real-world space, you'll forever associate a movie you adore with the specific area. For many fans of "It's a Wonderful Life," the moving tale of the good-hearted George Bailey and his storied second chance to make things right, that destination is La Quinta Resort & Club. At first glance, it might seem to be a slightly unlikely pairing: Snowy Bedford Falls, the quaint town seen on-screen, isn't too much like the hotel's sunny desert setting. But filmmaker Frank Capra adored the pretty resort's private and quiet casitas, and he made it his way to stay there frequently while writing his famous films.

THE CASITA-FILLED RESORT... pauses to pay tribute to that great and glad-hearted film each holiday season by screening it on the property, but there are a host of holiday-centered diversions for guests and visitors to enjoy. Look to the cheery tree lighting, which will sparkle on the first day of December 2024, and to the chewy chance to munch on roasted chestnuts on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year. The opportunity to have breakfast with Santa Claus on select dates is also on the calendar, as is a special New Year's Eve celebration with music, a prix fixe dinner, and other get-fancy details.

A VERY CAPRA CHRISTMAS: But before you run through the heart of the resort like George Bailey might, merrily calling out "Merry Christmas" to one and all, you'll want to check the schedule, all to make sure your visit to the vintage gem coincides with just the Christmassy things you'd like to do, see, and eat.