Lady Gaga took to Instagram Friday afternoon, sharing photos of her dogs Koji and Gustav and offering a $500,000 reward for their safe return while calling her dog walker a hero after he was shot, and the dogs were stolen in Hollywood.

In the post, she also reached out to anyone who may have purchased or found them unknowingly, saying the reward is the same for their return.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero," she wrote.

In horrific surveillance video obtained by TMZ, Fischer is seen walking Gaga’s dogs Wednesday night at about 9:45 p.m. near Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Two people jumped out of what police say is a white Nissan Alitma and tried to steal the dogs. As Fischer tries to hold them back, he screams for help. One shot is fired. In the end, the thieves took off with two of the three dogs.

In a statement from Fischer’s family released Friday, they say doctors are expecting a full recovery and they thank Gaga for showing non-stop love and concern for him and his family. They joined in the plea for the safe return of the French bulldogs.

Warning: The video is extremely upsetting.

Legal entertainment analyst Vance Owen said the high reward might help LAPD get closer to the suspected thieves, because it could motivate more people to be on the lookout who otherwise might not have much interest. But he says it could also lead to a whole new criminal enterprise.

"Perhaps this is now opening a new area of crime for folks to utilize the internet to identify wealthy celebrity folks with dogs to target their dogs for ransom," Owen said.

The one dog that wasn’t stolen Wednesday night even has its own instagram account with more than 200,000 followers.

"I think this is a wake-up call for all celebrities that have pets or dog walking services to perhaps not publicize their dogs on the internet so people don’t know who their dog is," Owen said.

An email for anyone with information on the dogs was provided by sources close to the singer -- KojiandGustav@gmail.com.