concerts

Lady Gaga's MAYHEM Ball Tour coming to the Bay Area

By Stephen Ellison

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lady Gaga attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Getty Images

Mayhem is coming to the Bay Area, Lady Gaga style.

The 14-time Grammy Award-winner on Tuesday announced seven new shows on her MAYHEM Ball tour, including three nights at Chase Center in San Francisco -- July 22, 24 and 26. Gaga also revealed four dates in Los Angeles, at the Kia Forum, on July 28, 29, Aug. 1 and 2.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Gaga is fresh off her performances at Coachella over the past two weekends, which have garnered rave reviews.

Gaga's MAYHEM Ball tour kicks off July 16 in Las Vegas and will span North America, Europe, the UK and Australia in support of her latest album, "MAYHEM."

Tickets for the San Francisco shows will be available starting Thursday, April 24, with the following presales:

  • Citi presale: Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning at noon April 24 through the Citi Entertainment program.
  • Verizon presale: Verizon offers its customers exclusive presale tickets in the U.S. through Verizon Access starting at noon April 25. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access or My Verizon App.
  • Artist presale: Artist presales begin at noon April 28. Sign up on the Ticketmaster artist feature page before 7 a.m. April 24.

General ticket sales begin at noon April 29 at LiveNation.com.

Local

Climate Change 16 mins ago

Earth Day activities around the Bay Area

San Francisco 4 hours ago

San Francisco Unified close to clearing $114M budget gap without teacher layoffs

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

concertsMusic & Musicians
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us