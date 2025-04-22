Lady Gaga's MAYHEM Ball Tour coming to the Bay Area

Mayhem is coming to the Bay Area, Lady Gaga style.

The 14-time Grammy Award-winner on Tuesday announced seven new shows on her MAYHEM Ball tour, including three nights at Chase Center in San Francisco -- July 22, 24 and 26. Gaga also revealed four dates in Los Angeles, at the Kia Forum, on July 28, 29, Aug. 1 and 2.

Gaga is fresh off her performances at Coachella over the past two weekends, which have garnered rave reviews.

Gaga's MAYHEM Ball tour kicks off July 16 in Las Vegas and will span North America, Europe, the UK and Australia in support of her latest album, "MAYHEM."

Tickets for the San Francisco shows will be available starting Thursday, April 24, with the following presales:

Citi presale: Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning at noon April 24 through the Citi Entertainment program.

Verizon presale: Verizon offers its customers exclusive presale tickets in the U.S. through Verizon Access starting at noon April 25. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access or My Verizon App.

Artist presale: Artist presales begin at noon April 28. Sign up on the Ticketmaster artist feature page before 7 a.m. April 24.

General ticket sales begin at noon April 29 at LiveNation.com.