Lafayette Police Investigate Swastika, ‘Trump' Graffiti on Home as Hate Crime

Lafayette police are investigating vandalism near downtown that included a swastika, plus the word "Trump," spray-painted on a residential garage, a Lafayette spokesman said Tuesday.

The report of the vandalism defacing a garage near Lafayette Circle, just south of Mount Diablo Boulevard, came in to police early Tuesday.

"There is no place for hate in Lafayette," Mayor Mike Anderson said in a statement. "This is an inclusive and diverse city where everyone is welcome. The spray-painting of a swastika -- a symbol of oppression, genocide and xenophobia -- on an individual's home will not be tolerated."

The Lafayette Police Department is actively investigating the vandalism as a hate crime and has contacted the FBI. Lafayette police take seriously all types of acts that could be bias- or hate-related and will investigate thoroughly, the city said.

"Lafayette stands together in the face of any act involving prejudice or racism," Anderson said. "This act will not be overlooked and will be vigorously prosecuted."

The Lafayette Police Department is asking anyone with information on the case to contact detectives at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234, or to email Detective Sgt. Thomas Rossberg at tross@so.cccounty.us or email 94549tip@gmail.com.