Do laid-off tech workers still have a future in the changing industry? Here's what experts say

By Scott Budman

With many tech companies explaining that their recent layoffs were made to reshape their workforce to focus on machine learning, some now worry the laid-off workers will be seen as "old tech" and not in line with Silicon Valley's future.

Some recently laid-off workers said if they don't have artificial intelligence skills on their LinkedIn page, they're being passed over for jobs at companies that are pivoting toward AI.

According to human resources experts and those who run AI-related companies, that makes sense. They both say it's important for workers seeking tech jobs to keep up with what's hot in the valley.

"If you work for an organization that's pivoting heavily towards AI and you've been laid off, there may be a stigma, a belief by recruiters and HR leaders, even regular business leaders, that you don't have what it takes to participate in the new economy," HR consultant Laurie Reuttimann said.

Andi CEO Angela Hoover said having AI experience is crucial.

"At Andi, we would take someone who has a year of hands-on AI experience with these tools over someone who has maybe 10 years of experience with a different skill set," Hoover said.

