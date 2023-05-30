San Jose

Family Mourns San Jose Man Who Drowned in Lake Del Valle

By Damian Trujillo

The family of a San Jose man who drowned in an East Bay lake over the weekend is mourning their loss, but also want others to learn from the incident.

Daniel Cullison drowned at Lake Del Valle near Livermore on Saturday after witnesses said they saw him struggling in the water while trying to recover an oar from his boat.

Cullison, 26, is described by family as someone who would just light up the room.

"Loved his nieces, cousins, everyone he came across," cousin Miguel Esparza said.

Cullison was engaged to be married in the coming months. He was fishing with his fiancé at the time of Saturday's tragedy. Family members said Cullison was not wearing a life jacket.

First responders had already been stepping up their warnings about waterways this summer. With the snow melt pouring above normal amounts of runoff into lakes and rivers, officials want everyone to be extra cautious in and around lakes, stream, rivers and reservoirs.

"The biggest danger is going out into the water without a life jacket," East Bay Regional Parks District Acting Lt. Patrick Brookens said. "We want everyone to wear a life jacket, especially if you're not a strong swimmer."

Cullison's family echoes that warning and said they hope others can learn from the tragedy and will be extra careful.

A celebration of life for Cullison is planned for Sunday outside Overfelt High School in San Jose.

