Oakland

Man Dies After Tree Falls Onto Tent in Oakland's Lake Merritt

By NBC Bay Area staff

A death reported in Oakland's Lake Merritt area is likely tied to Tuesday's storm that wreaked havoc across the Bay Area.

Firefighters said crews responded to a report of a tree that fell onto a tent with a possible person inside. Police on scene confirmed a man was inside the tent and appeared to have been stuck by the fallen tree. The man when found was not breathing and not conscious. He was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m., officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

