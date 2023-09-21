‘Landing at Leidesdorff' opens in San Francisco

Local leaders gathered on Thursday to celebrate the opening of "Landing at Leidesdorff" in the downtown San Francisco.

This is the first project from the city’s Public Realm Action Plan, which was created to help the city move forward after the pandemic.

The alleyway project offers a pedestrian-friendly space for people to enjoy outdoor dining, live music, and murals.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said it’s important to transform the city to match people’s changing needs.

"No longer can we be comfortable with a 9 to 5 business financial district of the downtown corridor,” she said. “After a global pandemic, we've had to make changes and adapt to what our new normal is. And what we are seeing is people want a more activated downtown."

Breed said that if more people spend money in downtown, it will help the city’s overall economy.

"Earlier this year when I proposed my downtown recovery plan, it wasn't just about financial incentives. It was about activation. It was about finding ways to bring people downtown and more importantly, to keep them here," she said.

The alleyways at Commercial and Leidesdorff sit between the Financial District, Jackson Square, Chinatown and the Embarcadero Center.

The city hopes says the space will be used to hold concerts, outdoor fitness classes and other cultural event to help bring the community together.