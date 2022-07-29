Teen Baseball Player Without Hands and Feet on Mission to Motivate Others

He was born without hands and feet, but this young baseball player continues to defy the odds and inspire others along the way.

Landis Sims, a 16-year-old from Indiana who was born limb deficient, is currently touring the country to promote the film "Landis: Just Watch Me," which tells the story of his journey from Little League to the varsity baseball team.

On Thursday, Sims stopped at a baseball field on Treasure Island for a practice with the Challenger League, which works with young athletes who have physical challenges.

"We're just kind of out here to motivate these kids to keep playing and work through the challenges that they see not only through baseball but also just everyday life," Sims said. "If I can be there to help them out, it's huge for me."

Sims was joined by former San Francisco Giants pitcher Dave Dravecky, who lost his arm due to a cancerous tumor.

"Here's a young man with no hands and no feet, and to watch him do the things he does athletically, it's absolutely amazing," Dravecky said.

After the practice, Sims headed to Oracle Park to throw out the first pitch at Thursday night's Giants-Cubs game.