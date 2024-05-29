Large crowd expected at Skrillex, Fred Again show in downtown San Francisco

Two of the hottest electronic music performers in the world are coming to San Francisco for a large dance party this weekend.

Skrillex and Fred Again will perform at the Civic Center Plaza, in front of San Francisco City Hall on Saturday.

According to organizers, the show will have a sold-out crowd of 25,000 people.

Mary Conte, senior vice president with Another Planet Entertainment, said they are using a zip code report, where she can tell people are buying tickets for Saturday’s concert in more than 20 states.

“All of a sudden, the flights and hotels are a little more expensive. So, we know people are coming in to the city and they are coming in for the weekend. They are going to turn into a little vacation,” she said.

That’s great news for San Francisco hotels and for restaurants near Civic Center.

Fana Alemayesu owns Moya Ethiopian restaurant on Ninth Street, about one block from the concert. She said that she could use more "cha-ching."

“We used to have tourists, we used to have different events, conventions, all of that. So, All these things have reduced after COVID. So, this kind of thing could really bring the business back,” she said.

Even closer to the concert is the Gyro King Mediterranean restaurant on Grove Street, where Umit Sener Will have a full staff waiting for however many people come on Saturday. He said to bring on the concerts.

“Sometimes, I feel like we are getting less and less people in because after the pandemic, lots of people moved out. Hopefully, the concerts will bring new people in and bring more business in. I’m hoping,” he said.

Concert organizers are asking everyone to please take public transit. There’s a BART station nearby. While United Nations Plaza and Muni stops are just about a block away.

The concert goes from 6:30 p.m. with a hard stop at 10 p.m.