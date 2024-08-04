Large crowds gather at World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica

A large crowd gathered in Pacifica on Saturday morning to watch the World Dog Surfing Championships competition.

The annual event took place at Pacifica State Beach.

Dogs of all kinds competed in different categories including small and large dog surfing heats.

The idea of the event is for people to sponsor the dogs and help raise money for charity.

Owners said they get excited to compete at the event every year.

For more information, visit surfdogchampionships.com.