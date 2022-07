San Jose Police are investigating a deadly large fight that happened early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Story Road.

According to SJPD, a man suffered a life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, San Jose police tweeted that the incident became a homicide.

2/ This event has been updated to a homicide. Number 23 of the year.



Press release forthcoming. This is an on-going investigation. pic.twitter.com/WzjlRCdsNg — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 17, 2022

There is no suspect information yet.

Bay City News contributed to the report.