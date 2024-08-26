Large group of motorcyclists take over Oakland streets

A large group of motorcyclists took over the streets of Oakland Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 3 p.m. near Lake Merritt and in the area of Perkins Street and Grand Avenue.
Oakland police responded to the incident and detained at least one person.
NBC Bay Area has reached out to Oakland police for more information on the incident.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.