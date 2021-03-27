Large Groups Rally in Support of AAPI Community at SF's Union Square

More marches and rallies happened in San Francisco Saturday to call for an end to violence against Asian Americans.

At Union Square, people carried signs with a now familiar message, stop Asian hate.

Yuanyi Cen came with her parents. They said that making signs and heading to rallies are not something they thought they would ever do.

“This is something new, we as a family my parents they’re not vocal when it comes to fighting for our rights but this time it’s different,” she said.

The Cen family came in from the East Bay to San Francisco’s Union Square.

“I feel like we have to stand up Asian hate and its very frightening for me to watch on television every night seeing all the elders getting harassed assaulted,” Cen said.

Cen told NBC Bay Area that she worries about her parents when they go out on errands.

San Francisco mayor London Breed spoke about expanded efforts around public safety and patrols.

There were a handful of rallies in San Francisco. Including one near Chinatown, where people marched towards Union Square.

Leanna Louie is founder of the United Peace Collaborative. They’ve been patrolling Chinatown. She was at Portsmouth Square.

“Our team will be helping the seniors with a rally and the march, there so they get there safely,” she said. “We hope the politicians that are in office hear us and we hope to wake up the people, the people who have not been voting.

For Cen, it was a chance for her family to be counted. “I’m very glad to see so many people stand up with us against any hate,” she said.