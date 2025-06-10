Santa Clara County

Rangers search for large nonnative lizard in South Bay park

By NBC Bay Area staff

Argentine black and white tegu at Joseph D. Grant County Park.
The search is on for a large nonnative lizard that was spotted roaming a South Bay park.

The Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department on Friday shared that an Argentine black and white tegu had been spotted in Joseph D. Grant County Park a few days prior by a group of hikers.

The parks department said the lizard is not native to the area and tends to eat bird eggs, small birds, small lizards, and various small mammals and invertebrates. The species is docile, so there's no threat to humans.

The parks department asked members of the public to not go searching for the lizard or try to trap it. If you spot it, you should back away safely and notify rangers as soon as possible, either in person or by phone at 408-274-6121.

