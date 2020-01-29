Large Santa Rosa Homeless Camp to be Cleared Out

Authorities in Santa Rosa were expected to complete the clearing of one of Sonoma County's largest homeless camps along the Joe Rodota Trail, near Highway 12.

About 260 people who live in tents and makeshift shelters will be forced out. County leaders said about 60 of those homeless residents will be relocated to a temporary housing village at a juveile justice center in East Santa Rosa. The other 200 people evicted from the encampment will need to find somewhere else to go.

A rally and news conference in support of those 200 homeless people is slated for 9 a.m. at the Stony Point Road entrance to the trail. The trail head is located at the north end of the Food Maxx parking lot adjacent to the Goodwill Store at 2055 Sebastopol Road.

Rally organizers argue that it's against the law to evict the homeless residents without first giving them a reasonable alternative place to live. A federal judge is allowing the sweep to move forward after requiring the county to issue a written notice, according to a report in the Press Democrat.

The county has asked for the trail to be vacated by 8 a.m. Santa Rosa police are expected to come in at about 9:30 a.m. to clear out the encampment.

Earlier this month, law enforcement chopper video showed two large rats roaming through the encampment. There’s also been at least one fire at the encampment.

Neighbors have complained about the trash and their cars being broken into.