Crews battle ‘large' warehouse fire in Oakland

Crews responded Tuesday to a "large" warehouse fire in Oakland, fire officials said on social media.

The fire was burning in the 800 block of Moorpark Avenue in South Oakland, near San Leandro.

Fire officials said the structure has burned several times, and due to the condition of the building, "this will be a defensive operation."

Update 2) Crews are 25 minutes into this single alarm response (with an extra engine assigned). The fire conditions are improving and smoke is dissipating. At this time, no other structures are threatened. https://t.co/mvr9VwGrC8 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 24, 2025