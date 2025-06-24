Oakland

Crews battle ‘large' warehouse fire in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews responded Tuesday to a "large" warehouse fire in Oakland, fire officials said on social media.

The fire was burning in the 800 block of Moorpark Avenue in South Oakland, near San Leandro.

Fire officials said the structure has burned several times, and due to the condition of the building, "this will be a defensive operation."

