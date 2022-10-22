Vallejo Rapper, Momo's Cafe Offer ‘Pay-What-You-Want' Menu

LaRussell, a rapper from Vallejo will help customers pay their bills if they eat at one of his favorite local restaurants.

LaRussell tweeted Wednesday that he bought out Vallejo restaurant Momo's Cafe for the rest of the year and will let customers pay whatever they want to eat there. This is part of the partnership between LaRussell's Good Compenny and the restaurant.

The "pay-whatever-you-want" deal officially starts Monday and it will run until the end of the year.

Momo's Cafe is located at 402 Georgia Street and it offers breakfast and lunch until 2 p.m.

For more information, visit Momo's Cafe on Instagram.

See NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai's full interview with LaRussell in the video above.