LASD release identities of 17 at-risk, missing people in LA County wildfires

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau has released the identities of at least 17 people who are still at-risk, missing since the start of the wildfires in Southern California.
A total of 31 missing person cases are still actively being investigated.
LASD is asking for the public's help in finding these missing people:
Charles Ross
Patricia Diann McKenna
Delores Ann Jenkins
Stacey Elizabeth Darden
