A massive laser beamed the colors of the rainbow down Market Street in San Francisco during Pride weekend.

The 49-foot wide, 4.1-mile long beam stretched from the Ferry Building to Twin Peaks.

The man behind the Bay Lights project created the high-tech Pride flag. He called the installation "Welcome" and said it's a beacon of inclusivity.

Christine Ni/NBC Bay Area

