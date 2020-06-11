Latest COVID-19 Information for the Bay Area

Location: San Francisco Bay Area

Last Reviewed: 6/11/2020, 10:35 a.m. PT

Overview:

We are currently in Stage 2, where some lower-risk workplaces can open with modifications. Stage 2 re-openings vary, with individual counties moving at different speeds. For more updates, visit our live blog here.

Social Distancing:

Residents should continue to wear a face covering, maintain 6 feet distancing, wash their hands and stay home when sick, per California guidelines.

Business and Facilities:

Healthcare Status:

Over the last week, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Alameda counties report double-digit increases in new cases daily.

A report by the California Department of Public Health shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Santa Clara County. Why that may be happening, here.

Schools:

California's plan for returning to school includes temperature checks upon entering schools and buses, face masks for teachers and students, extensive hand washing throughout the day and smaller class sizes. Individual districts will decide how to reopen campuses.

Santa Clara County superintendent says they don't have the PPE necessary to reopen schools.

How to Get Help:

Comprehensive list of local financial resources for surviving the coronavirus economy can be found here.

Public Transport: