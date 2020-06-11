coronavirus

Latest COVID-19 Information for the Bay Area

Location: San Francisco Bay Area

Last Reviewed: 6/11/2020, 10:35 a.m. PT

Overview:

Social Distancing:

  • Residents should continue to wear a face covering, maintain 6 feet distancing, wash their hands and stay home when sick, per California guidelines.

Business and Facilities:

Healthcare Status:

  • Over the last week, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Alameda counties report double-digit increases in new cases daily.
  • A report by the California Department of Public Health shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Santa Clara County. Why that may be happening, here.

Schools:

How to Get Help:

  • Comprehensive list of local financial resources for surviving the coronavirus economy can be found here.

Public Transport:

police reform 1 hour ago

California Mayors to Push for Police Reforms Amid Unrest

MLB 2 hours ago

Petaluma Native Becomes Top Pick in MLB Draft

