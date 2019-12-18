Dog Rescue

Lathrop Manteca Fire Crews Rescue German Shepherd From Tree

By Mandela Linder

Lathrop Manteca Fire

A unique dog-rescue situation unfolded Saturday, when Lathrop Manteca fire crews rescued a German Shepherd after it chased a cat up a tree.

“Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Photos the department posted on Facebook showed a cat clinging to a branch at the top of a tree, with the dog standing just feet behind it. Both appeared to be stuck. In subsequent photos, firefighters can be seen ascending a ladder to rescue the animals.

Posted by Lathrop Manteca Fire District on Saturday, December 14, 2019

