Latvia's president meets with tech giants, discusses AI in Bay Area

San Francisco is the artificial intelligence capitol of the world.

We have heard it a lot from Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed as the city becomes the hub for generative AI.

On Wednesday, the Biden Administration announced a two-day International AI Safety Summit in San Francisco set to begin Nov. 20.

Governments across the world are working to integrate artificial intelligence.

That includes Latvia President Edgars Rinkevics.

Latvia is on the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Estonia. It is a member of the European Union.

Rinkevics is currently on a five-day trip to California. His visit is focused around artificial intelligence, with the goal of raising Latvia's competitiveness when it comes to the technology. He has met with Silicon Valley giants like Meta and Google during his trip, and is also visiting the NASA Ames center in Mountain View.

The president also visited NBC Bay Area on Thursday and sat down with anchor Audrey Asistio. Watch their conversation in the video above.