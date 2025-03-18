Investors want to transform Lawrence Hotel site and revitalize downtown San Jose

Investors are aiming to bring life back to a once popular downtown San Jose location, which has been an eyesore for several years.

The move is the latest in a series of promising news for the vitality of the city's downtown.

"For the last four years I haven't seen much with it," resident Matthew Abraham said of what remains of the old Lawrence Hotel before a fire left it in ruins. "In fact, I think the walkway had been blocked off for a good amount of time."

Also gone on the block on San Fernando Street is the old Chacho's restaurant, which had shut down months before, and the popular Cinebar.

But the entire block is about to change.

The sidewalk has reopened and businessman Anthony Castillo opened the fancy Mas Loco Cantina next door, which is becoming a popular spot before and after comedy shows at the Improv down the street.

"Every business around here, it helps," Castillo said.

Castillo is not done with the Mas Loco Cantaino and is now partnering with other investors to buy what is left of the Lawrence Hotel.

"We’re still waiting for permits but as soon as we do, we’re revamping the whole building," Castillo said. "We do plan to open several restaurants and bars there, as well as a rooftop bar."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The investment should bring a specific part of downtown some much-need life.

"I think it's good that they're doing something about it now," Abraham said. "I'd like to see what ends up happening."

The city reports that during the holiday months of November and December, downtown San Jose saw more than 2 million visitors -- a 9% increase over the previous year and 25% spike over 2022.

Castillo believes there can still be a vibe downtown.

"I remember how it used to be and I know what It can be," he said. "And it can be a lot better than what it is, that’s for sure."