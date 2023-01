At least seven people were killed in shootings at two locations in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Here's how local and state leaders reacted to the shootings.

A mass shooting has now hit my beloved community of Half Moon Bay, one of the last places one would expect such a abominable act. We celebrate pumpkin festivals and holiday parades there. When will Congress have the guts to really DO something about gun violence? — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 24, 2023

Half Moon Bay is a beloved and tight-knit community, and we all stand with them and the families of the victims during this dark hour. — Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (@RepAnnaEshoo) January 24, 2023

Heartbroken by the gun violence in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. How many more must die? SMC Board of Supervisors taking action by pledging $2 million over 2 yrs for the SMC Gun Violence Prevention Program to remove guns from felons, stalkers and other prohibited individuals. — David Canepa (@davidcanepa) January 24, 2023

At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay.



Tragedy upon tragedy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 24, 2023

I’m so heartbroken. We cannot even grieve lives lost without having to pivot to the next tragedy.



This is a horrific reality. We need to change as a country.



Sending so much love to Half Moon Bay. https://t.co/gCCj4GtTwA — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) January 24, 2023