Leaders With Virus-Defiant San Jose Church in Court to Face Contempt Charges

By Stephen Ellison

Calvary Chapel San Jose.
Church leaders with Calvary Chapel San Jose were in court Thursday for an ongoing contempt of court trial connected to services the church held in defiance of public health orders.

Calvary pastors Mike McClure and Carson Atherley have been charged with contempt of court after defying a court order to halt their indoor services for hundreds of people during a time when such large indoor gatherings were banned by Santa Clara County because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Calvary's leaders and attorneys say their faith protects them from the virus, and federal law allows them to hold services where and when they want.

Calvary Chapel San Jose pastor Mike McClure held an indoor Christmas Eve service in defiance of health orders. (Dec. 24, 2020)

They planned to hold a news conference after Thursday's court proceedings.

The pastors have been fined up to $30,000 each and face possible jail time, their attorneys said Thursday. That's on top of hundreds of thousands in fines McClure racked up since the county first imposed the public health order restricting indoor religious services.

The church continued to hold weekly indoor services, sometimes with hundreds in attendance and many without masks, for the duration of the county order. That included a well-publicized service on Christmas Eve.

The county's order does not entirely ban religious services. From October to December, it placed a limit on capacity for indoor gatherings, and since Dec. 4, it has allowed outdoor religious services for up to 100 people, according to the county website.

McClure and Atherley were appearing before Judge Peter Kirwan on the contempt charges.

