Legal limbo continues after Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador

It’s another test of executive power. A Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador is in the middle of it.
Some legal experts are questioning President Donald Trump for not following through on a Supreme Court directive for the administration to facilitate Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return.
El Salvador president Nayib Bukele is aligning with Trump.
NBC Bay Area’s Gia Vang is tracking the legal fallout in the video above.
