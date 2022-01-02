In Memoriam

Legendary Bay Area Hip-Hop Producer Traxamillion Dies: Report

By NBC Bay Area staff

Bay Area music producer Traxamillion, known for influencing the “hyphy movement," died at the age of 43 Sunday, according to social media reports.

Traxamillion worked with top Bay Area rappers, such as E-40, Too Short, Mistah F.A.B. and Keak Da Sneak.

Traxamillion, whose real name is Sultan Banks, grew up in San Jose and attended Andrew P. Hill High School.

Bay Area-based Thizzler on the Roof broke the story on Traxamillion’s death.

Prominent Bay Area rappers including E-40 paid tribute to Traxamillion on social media.

In MemoriamSan JoseHip HopBay Area Hip HopHyphy movement
