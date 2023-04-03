San Francisco

Legendary San Francisco Drag Performer Heklina Dies

By NBC Bay Area staff

A legendary San Francisco drag performer has died.

Heklina was found dead in London on Monday morning.

Fellow drag star Peaches posted the news on social media. The two were performing in a musical parody at the Soho Theatre.

Heklina, born Stefan Grygelko, was an icon of The San Francisco drag scene in the 90's, co-founding several nightclubs.

She was well known for playing the role of Dorothy in “the Golden Girls Live,” a Christmas staple at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The cause of death has not been released yet.

